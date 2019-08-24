Jack In The Box (JACK) Shareholder 13D Management Increased Stake by $540,480 as Market Valuation Declined; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Lowered by $435,575 as Share Price Rose

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 344,115 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Voloridge Inv Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 24,732 shares. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Lc holds 85,012 shares. 3,226 are held by Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 52,816 shares. 13 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,112 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 180,645 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Citigroup invested in 30,938 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd stated it has 567,036 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Com holds 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 29,210 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Legal And General Group Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 31,689 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Co reported 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.