Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Value Declined While Jana Partners Lowered Its Stake by $53.09 Million; Decatur Capital Management Has Cut Its Total System Services (TSS) Stake by $3.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 374,691 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 39,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,918 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 121,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 751,439 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Llc has 133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Company owns 2,731 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has 510,762 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 6,000 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 567,036 shares. D E Shaw And Communications invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 57,479 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 6,380 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Blackrock accumulated 3.08 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 4,506 shares. 166,167 are held by 13D Mngmt Llc. Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 31,862 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.3% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07 million for 19.25 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. Todd Paul M also sold $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares. Watson Patricia A sold $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. $209,548 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,697 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 967 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Amer Century Cos Inc has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Piedmont Advisors Incorporated stated it has 15,639 shares. Scotia has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 75,559 shares. Gideon Advisors owns 11,132 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 163,779 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Florida-based Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 3.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Samlyn Capital Llc reported 749,210 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 319,058 shares. Contravisory Invest Management Inc accumulated 5,342 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares to 144,266 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74M for 29.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.