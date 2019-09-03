Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Value Declined While Jana Partners Lowered Its Holding by $53.09 Million; Cornerstone Advisors Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 424,045 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management owns 19,633 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Life Ins has 17,556 shares. Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership reported 2.39% stake. 698,339 are held by Fred Alger. 95 are owned by Camarda Advsrs Limited. Interactive Fincl Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 300 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv holds 22,332 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Company stated it has 2,705 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 17,039 were reported by National Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Columbia Asset reported 20,164 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 705 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 are held by Cyrus Cap Partners Lp.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.38 million for 22.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.