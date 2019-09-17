Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Price Declined While Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Simcoe Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by $9.69 Million as Share Price Declined

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $595.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 1,723 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06 million, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 84,188 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Incorporated has 111,683 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.01% or 261,633 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Price Michael F owns 33,302 shares. Atria Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 12,803 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Com owns 56,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brant Point Management Limited Liability invested in 97,512 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 1,953 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Riverhead Cap Ltd stated it has 4,269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 204,390 were reported by Maverick. 22,835 are owned by Mutual Of America Ltd. Maplelane Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 115,457 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.28M for 23.87 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

