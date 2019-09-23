Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Price Declined While Freshford Capital Management Decreased by $4.51 Million Its Stake; Gabalex Capital Management Stake in Walmart (WMT) Has Boosted by $12.65 Million as Shares Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 113,092 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.39 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 2.08 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/04/2018 – Supermarket News: Walmart ups the ante in online grocery delivery; 06/03/2018 – Fortune: A 20-Year-Old Is Now Suing Walmart and Dick’s Over Their Age-Based Gun Sale Restrictions; 18/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF SAINSBURYASDA MERGER, IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 09/05/2018 – CalSTRS opts to engage with assault weapon retailers, not divest; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 12/04/2018 – WMT FLORIDA INVESTMENT PART OF CO’S CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FY `19; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 4th Update; 06/03/2018 – Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases – Kantar Worldpanel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes accumulated 0.03% or 3,868 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt holds 1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,276 shares. Hs Management Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 1.53 million shares or 5.65% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 11,908 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 370 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,296 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 85.64M shares. Fred Alger holds 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 494,849 shares. First Fincl Bank & Com Of Newtown invested in 11,639 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Sterling Inv Advsr Lc Adv reported 3,155 shares stake. Fire Grp invested in 3,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cypress Cap Grp Inc has 0.99% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). King Wealth stated it has 4,047 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

