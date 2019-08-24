Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Price Declined While Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Its Position; Indexiq Advisors Has Increased Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Position by $325,404 as Stock Price Declined

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 69.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 6,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 3,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 9,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 344,115 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 12,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 25,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3.84 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,489 shares to 19,101 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 27,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,266 shares, and cut its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Dana Incorporated invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 77,622 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 23,173 are held by Bancorp. Cibc Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Nomura stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Heritage Investors Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,931 shares. North Star Inv has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Burney Co reported 11,371 shares. American Century owns 6.26M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. World Asset Management stated it has 32,504 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 1,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. At Bank invested in 0.07% or 20,271 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,048 shares. American Registered Advisor holds 0.11% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Gained 37% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cheetah Mobile Announces Dividend of US$0.50 per American Depositary Share – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jack in the Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.