Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Price Declined While Blue Harbour Group LP Has Lowered Stake; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed by $355,100 Its Position

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.09 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 345,908 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 6,780 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 13,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,187 were reported by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated holds 1.22% or 31,175 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 52,957 shares. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 0.98% or 15,693 shares. Harding Loevner Lp holds 870 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group accumulated 0.04% or 484,437 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 99,840 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Selway Asset Mgmt owns 55,833 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 194,547 shares. Guyasuta Invest owns 6,543 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. S&Co stated it has 7,263 shares. Assets Mngmt Ltd reported 35,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Washington Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Millennium Management Ltd reported 56,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 52,203 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 1,725 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.19B for 8.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 41,215 shares. Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement has 0.16% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 5,091 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 6,900 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% stake. 74,093 were accumulated by Cap Fund Mgmt Sa. 100,349 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. American Gru stated it has 67,441 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 755,565 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 31,862 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 3,955 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bnp Paribas Asset reported 116,444 shares stake. Macquarie Ltd owns 693,602 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt owns 22,739 shares.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 18.05 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 417,500 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $34.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 812,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.