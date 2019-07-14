Jack In The Box (JACK) Position Upped by Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Rose, Fil LTD Has Cut by $1.51 Million Its Holding

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 89,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 324,744 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31M, up from 235,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 278,824 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 91.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 4,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.64 million shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 188,252 shares to 216,137 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co by 100,000 shares to 749,302 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 101,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 923,300 shares, and cut its stake in Saban Cap Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.