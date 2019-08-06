Jack In The Box (JACK) Position Has Upped by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd; As Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Valuation Declined, Bell State Bank & Trust Upped Its Position by $590,454

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 288.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 17,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 646,618 shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 65,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 260,296 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 194,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 15.59M shares traded or 6.62% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). West Oak Cap Ltd Company owns 70 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 16,379 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.04% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). California Employees Retirement Systems has 67,426 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 3,966 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% or 755,565 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 41,215 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 180,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc owns 6,555 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 5,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 96,702 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Co. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,269 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ATA Announces Closing of ACG Acquisition, Appoints ACG Founder Jun Zhang as President – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) Announces Launch of American Premium Branded CBD Products with Former NFL Player Jack Brewer – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jack in the Box closes on financing deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Square, Glu Mobile, and NetApp Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 76,714 shares to 126,121 shares, valued at $43.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 168,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,690 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Ser invested in 7,541 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carroll Finance Associates invested in 0.02% or 18,184 shares. Artemis Invest Llp owns 2.53 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Apriem holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 156,980 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 1.93M shares. Amer Rech Mngmt has 2,000 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd invested in 21,389 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 141,223 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Hl Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 38,978 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company owns 380,899 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Tru invested in 482 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 41,752 shares. American Fin Gru has 68,260 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 was made by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. Shares for $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should An Income Investor Sell Annaly Capital Management? – Seeking Alpha” on January 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential Is Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Just Doubled My Position In 12%-Yielding Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Versus 19 mREIT Peers (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Is Not A Great Investment, But That’s Okay – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 11, 2018.