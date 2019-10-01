Jack In The Box (JACK) Market Value Declined While Samlyn Capital Has Cut by $8.37 Million Its Stake; Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Market Valuation Rose While S-R Schill & Associates Trimmed Position by $4.97 Million

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 2.59 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 103,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 501,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.79M, down from 604,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $91.12. About 437,435 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.34M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 13,816 shares to 117,533 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) has 5,999 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 204,239 shares. City Holding stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 721 were accumulated by Cornerstone Incorporated. Marietta Prns Ltd Liability Company stated it has 33,586 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Victory Management stated it has 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.08% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 232,300 shares. 500 are owned by Ftb. American Group Inc stated it has 770,564 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 45,805 shares. 4,112 are held by Capital Inv Advisors Lc. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 10,000 shares. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 1,411 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 26,537 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.98 million shares to 8.17M shares, valued at $102.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 119,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jana Prtnrs Limited Liability has 939,532 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,830 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 9,842 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 232,371 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Amer Century invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 25,713 shares. Price Michael F reported 0.35% stake. Ing Groep Nv owns 3,957 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 75,882 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Commerce owns 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 189,009 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.76% or 233,797 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 6,822 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,585 shares.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.46M for 24.23 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

