Jack In The Box (JACK) Market Value Declined While Blue Harbour Group LP Cut Its Position; As Kirklands (KIRK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 619,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 683,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 864,888 shares traded or 40.17% up from the average. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.50 TO $0.60; 13/04/2018 – M&A Litigator Sandra Goldstein Leaves Cravath for Kirkland & Ellis; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – West Kirkland Reports 43m of 3.40 grams per tonne at surface Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT W. MICHAEL MADDEN RESIGNED; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – West Kirkland Exploration Program Underway at Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.09M, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 459,581 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $340,218 activity. PLEAS CHARLES III had bought 100,000 shares worth $239,000.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares to 448,100 shares, valued at $131.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 305,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $23.86M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.