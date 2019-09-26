Jack In The Box (JACK) Market Valuation Declined While Freshford Capital Management Decreased Stake by $4.51 Million; Horseman Capital Management LTD Increased Facebook (FB) Holding by $868,500; Share Value Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 40,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.84 million, up from 36,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $180.38. About 585,193 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Europe’s New Privacy Rule, in Unexpected Twist, Helps Facebook, Google; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 20/03/2018 – Long John Silver’s Opens Louisville Flagship Restaurant; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out News Feed Update to Add Context; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Some of the biggest names in the business world have spoken out about Facebook’s policies; 26/03/2018 – ‘Silicon Valley’ opening sequence jabs at Facebook’s Russia hacking scandal

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 5,519 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 12,619 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12 shares. American Grp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 11,420 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp accumulated 0% or 1,249 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 17,519 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 362,671 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management holds 0% or 2,041 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Advisors Limited has 0.08% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 9,025 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 857,348 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,723 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.32 million for 23.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assocs invested in 1.57 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A reported 180,679 shares stake. Associated Banc reported 81,877 shares stake. Sandler owns 58,478 shares. Hollencrest Capital has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baxter Bros holds 0.86% or 19,425 shares in its portfolio. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Td Asset has 0.91% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.16M shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Ww Markets has 2.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.43 million shares. 3.50M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. Hemenway Tru Limited holds 0.06% or 2,087 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,832 shares. 2,395 are owned by Sol Capital Mgmt. Cap Ca has 76,414 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio.