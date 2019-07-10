Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding Has Boosted by 13D Management Llc; Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $8.65 Million; Stock Value Rose

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 126,327 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $102.44. About 1.63M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares to 456,638 shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

