Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Raised Its Holding; Main Street Research Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Stake as Shares Rose

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Appetite for tech remains despite Facebook scandal, ETF data shows; 21/03/2018 – India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: EU warns that Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica crisis is the ‘tip of an iceberg’ of data scandals; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 15/03/2018 – EU to propose 3 pct digital tax on turnover of large firms- draft; 08/05/2018 – Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, is managing a new group called “New Platforms and Infra.” This group will include efforts like VR, augmented reality and the newly formed blockchain group. 9/; 04/04/2018 – Popular dating app Tinder didn’t function properly on Wednesday due to an issue with Facebook permissions; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 288.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 17,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 249,474 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was sold by Stretch Colin. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.79 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,377 shares to 98,599 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL) by 8,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 7,758 shares to 53,397 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 255,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,200 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).