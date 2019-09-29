Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its Position; Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Dover (DOV) Holding by $2.79 Million; Share Price Declined

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 152.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 27,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 46,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 18,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 565,122 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 14,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 9,025 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 23,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 278,540 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 639,824 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Quantitative Investment Management Limited Co owns 59,460 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Tarbox Family Office reported 19 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.02% or 3,656 shares. Franklin Resource owns 261,633 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,723 shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Lc holds 39,382 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Natixis Advsr Lp reported 74,751 shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 857,348 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 5,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.28 million for 24.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Jack in the Box Inc. Announces Planned Officer Departures – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Best Vanguard Funds to Celebrate the Life of Jack Bogle – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Jack Maâ€™s Exit Make Alibaba Stock a Sell? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 129,671 shares to 249,018 shares, valued at $32.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs by 94,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,099 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 13,400 shares to 8,990 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 24,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,016 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).