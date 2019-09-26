Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder Jana Partners Has Lifted Holding; Duquesne Family Office Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47 million, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 26,365 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 55,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 5.23M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700.10 million, up from 5.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 1.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Elon Musk: Computers will surpass us ‘in every single way’ – CNBC” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kambi Group plc agrees multi-channel Sportsbook partnership with JACK Entertainment – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 872,672 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Maplelane Capital Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 115,457 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 115,298 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 505,402 are held by Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.26% or 17,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 639,824 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 500 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 25,713 shares. 3.06 million are held by Blackrock. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% or 441 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Cap Limited Liability stated it has 4.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.41 million were reported by M&T Fincl Bank. Rice Hall James Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,850 shares. Madrona Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,207 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 2.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24.22 million shares. Acg Wealth holds 163,032 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt holds 5.69% or 311,325 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability holds 1.62% or 1.29 million shares. Mirador Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 14,635 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Ycg Ltd Company has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Foundation Advsr reported 1.24M shares or 9.3% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Family invested 1.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Allied Advisory reported 302,831 shares stake. New England Invest And Retirement Gru has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,538 shares to 23,762 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 16,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,640 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc.