Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder Freshford Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined; Fruth Investment Management Has Raised Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Position

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $97.81. About 1.20 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct)

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 228,458 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 288,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 246,357 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based West Oak Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,226 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,082 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,412 shares. 296,935 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Cim Invest Mangement holds 5,091 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 12,457 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group holds 0% or 1,193 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,731 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 8,063 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 11,415 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Highland Ltd holds 35,722 shares. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 2,406 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sir Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 144,038 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moody Commercial Bank Division owns 599 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 284 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2.20 million shares. Northpointe Capital Limited Com has invested 1.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 42,865 are held by Arvest Bancorp Tru Division. Riggs Asset Managment has 60 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.11% or 9.22M shares in its portfolio. 3,762 are held by Loudon Investment Lc. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 108,209 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.