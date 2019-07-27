Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder 13D Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $540,480; Leavell Investment Management Lifted Position in Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by $729,800

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 366,135 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 4,506 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 259,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 31,862 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 57,479 were reported by Sg Americas Limited. Aperio Group Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Principal Grp Inc holds 111,588 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 0% or 4,191 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated reported 9,675 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ameriprise Inc reported 146,222 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technology Inc has invested 0.1% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 301,534 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 13,723 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 24,732 shares.

