Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Since Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box Inc. 80 2.46 N/A 4.57 15.72 The Wendy’s Company 19 3.86 N/A 1.96 9.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jack in the Box Inc. and The Wendy’s Company. The Wendy’s Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Jack in the Box Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Jack in the Box Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jack in the Box Inc. and The Wendy’s Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -21.2% 14.4% The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4%

Risk and Volatility

Jack in the Box Inc.’s current beta is 0.3 and it happens to be 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Wendy’s Company’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jack in the Box Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Wendy’s Company are 2.1 and 2 respectively. The Wendy’s Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jack in the Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Jack in the Box Inc. and The Wendy’s Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box Inc. 2 1 3 2.50 The Wendy’s Company 1 4 4 2.44

The upside potential is 2.75% for Jack in the Box Inc. with consensus target price of $87.67. On the other hand, The Wendy’s Company’s potential downside is -8.82% and its consensus target price is $20.06. The information presented earlier suggests that Jack in the Box Inc. looks more robust than The Wendy’s Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Jack in the Box Inc. shares and 80.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Jack in the Box Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of The Wendy’s Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack in the Box Inc. -3.91% -10.07% -6.64% -11.76% -12.73% -7.47% The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53%

For the past year Jack in the Box Inc. had bearish trend while The Wendy’s Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Jack in the Box Inc. beats The Wendy’s Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.