Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Reaches $92.14 52-Week High; Aristotle Capital Management Upped Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 0.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 7,389 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 2.30M shares with $390.96M value, up from 2.29 million last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $23.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $180.99. About 92,185 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) hit a new 52-week high and has $94.90 target or 3.00% above today’s $92.14 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.40 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $94.90 price target is reached, the company will be worth $71.91 million more. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 51,757 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

Among 6 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Parker Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $174.67’s average target is -3.49% below currents $180.99 stock price. Parker Hannifin had 15 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $16900 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19000 target in Monday, May 6 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Tuesday, July 16 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 6.82M shares to 12,968 valued at $699,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Astellas Pharma Inc stake by 334,711 shares and now owns 116,775 shares. Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) was reduced too.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity. Shares for $475,174 were bought by Harty Linda S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life holds 5,822 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cleararc Capital has 1,903 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 19 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldg Inc accumulated 0% or 3,426 shares. Pnc Incorporated accumulated 149,439 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.05% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 785,329 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Perkins Coie owns 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 450 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc accumulated 27,017 shares. Burney Co accumulated 43,402 shares. First Personal Service invested in 0% or 6 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Stephens Ar owns 2,761 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.45M for 24.51 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 27.51 P/E ratio.

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $89.33’s average target is -3.05% below currents $92.14 stock price. Jack In The Box had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, September 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Friday, August 9 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 9 with “Underperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 184,700 were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp. 120,819 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa. Castleark Management Lc invested 0.27% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Pnc Finance Svcs holds 0% or 1,249 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 27,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 441 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Natixis stated it has 4,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 12,462 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 0.01% or 168,290 shares.