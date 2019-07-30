Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Reaches $72.44 1 Year Low; Clear Channel Communications Has 2 Sentiment

The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) hit a new 52-week low and has $66.64 target or 8.00% below today’s $72.44 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.87 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $66.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $149.60M less. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 217,776 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Clear Channel Communications Inc (CCU) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 56 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 28 decreased and sold positions in Clear Channel Communications Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 30.88 million shares, up from 28.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Clear Channel Communications Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 35 New Position: 21.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 43,262 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (CCU) has risen 2.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B

Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. for 162,000 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 147,037 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Somerset Capital Management Llp has 0.58% invested in the company for 93,517 shares. The New York-based First Eagle Investment Management Llc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Naples Global Advisors Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 57,530 shares.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage firm principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. The firm operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine divisions. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary brands and licensed brands; cider and spirits; and wines.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,047 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Lp owns 5,811 shares. Menta Capital stated it has 11,068 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 16,273 shares. Moreover, Thb Asset has 0.06% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Arizona State Retirement reported 18,531 shares stake. Amer Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 67,441 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 160,050 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 3,955 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 436,082 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of America Corp De. Price Michael F accumulated 33,302 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 52,390 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jnba Fincl holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.