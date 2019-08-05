Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) EPS Estimated At $1.01; Equifax (EFX) Shorts Down By 9.11%

Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) had a decrease of 9.11% in short interest. EFX’s SI was 4.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.11% from 4.55 million shares previously. With 801,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX)’s short sellers to cover EFX’s short positions. The SI to Equifax Inc’s float is 3.46%. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 56,790 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor New CEO — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – IHS Markit Adds Cybersecurity Risk Ratings to Research Signals; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – Sacramento Bus: Another Voice: Equifax scandal isn’t over; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish

Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report $1.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. JACK’s profit would be $26.07M giving it 17.80 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Jack in the Box Inc.’s analysts see 2.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 34,544 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $16.46 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Equifax Inc. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated holds 108,294 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Company reported 2,277 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 44,606 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldg stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Echo Street Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.68% or 293,163 shares. Andra Ap owns 48,600 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Markel reported 35,500 shares stake. 155 are owned by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3,300 shares. Korea-based Pension has invested 0.07% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 5,236 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn reported 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.03% or 22,910 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 301,534 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 9,222 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company invested in 0.02% or 1,140 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 140,985 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 124,680 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc accumulated 0.02% or 38,656 shares. Whittier Trust has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 111,588 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,764 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 436,082 are owned by Bankshares Of America Corp De. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.32% stake. J Goldman & Limited Partnership accumulated 165,213 shares.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 16.09 P/E ratio.

