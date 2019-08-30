Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Contrasting side by side

Both Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box Inc. 80 2.46 N/A 4.57 15.72 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 2 3.11 N/A 0.17 14.68

In table 1 we can see Jack in the Box Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Jack in the Box Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Jack in the Box Inc. is presently more expensive than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -21.2% 14.4% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 62.8% 30.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.3 beta means Jack in the Box Inc.’s volatility is 70.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has beta of 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jack in the Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jack in the Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jack in the Box Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box Inc. 2 1 3 2.50 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jack in the Box Inc.’s consensus target price is $87.67, while its potential upside is 2.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Jack in the Box Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.4% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Jack in the Box Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.45% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack in the Box Inc. -3.91% -10.07% -6.64% -11.76% -12.73% -7.47% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. -5.28% -14.92% 58.86% 139.05% 60.9% 186.04%

For the past year Jack in the Box Inc. has -7.47% weaker performance while RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has 186.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Jack in the Box Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.