Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Comparing side by side

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box Inc. 80 2.52 N/A 4.57 15.72 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 70 2.83 N/A 5.11 13.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jack in the Box Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc. Nathan’s Famous Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jack in the Box Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Jack in the Box Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Nathan’s Famous Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -21.2% 14.4% Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -28.3% 24.5%

Risk & Volatility

Jack in the Box Inc.’s current beta is 0.3 and it happens to be 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s 0.2 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jack in the Box Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Nathan’s Famous Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Nathan’s Famous Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jack in the Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jack in the Box Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box Inc. 2 1 3 2.50 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.52% for Jack in the Box Inc. with average target price of $87.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jack in the Box Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.8% respectively. About 1.5% of Jack in the Box Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack in the Box Inc. -3.91% -10.07% -6.64% -11.76% -12.73% -7.47% Nathan’s Famous Inc. -5.54% -8.3% 3.84% 0.47% -28.06% 6.26%

For the past year Jack in the Box Inc. has -7.47% weaker performance while Nathan’s Famous Inc. has 6.26% stronger performance.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.