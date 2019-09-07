Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box Inc. 80 2.52 N/A 4.57 15.72 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.64 N/A 0.44 10.43

Demonstrates Jack in the Box Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Jack in the Box Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Jack in the Box Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -21.2% 14.4% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.3 shows that Jack in the Box Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jack in the Box Inc. Its rival Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jack in the Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jack in the Box Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box Inc. 2 1 3 2.50 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jack in the Box Inc. has a -0.52% downside potential and a consensus target price of $87.67. On the other hand, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s potential upside is 106.42% and its consensus target price is $9. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Famous Dave’s of America Inc. seems more appealing than Jack in the Box Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jack in the Box Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.8% respectively. About 1.5% of Jack in the Box Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack in the Box Inc. -3.91% -10.07% -6.64% -11.76% -12.73% -7.47% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year Jack in the Box Inc. was more bearish than Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Summary

Jack in the Box Inc. beats Famous Dave’s of America Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.