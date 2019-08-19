Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Cut Position as Stock Value Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Raised Holding

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2042.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 12,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,857 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 4.82 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 52,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 143,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, down from 195,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.53. About 525,972 shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ProfitStars Introduces Comprehensive Managed Security Services Suite – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Jack Henry boosts dividend by 8% – MarketWatch” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Jack Henry (JKHY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Guilford Savings Bank Partners with Jack Henry & Associates to Position for Growth While Keeping Community-focused Edge – PRNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Jack Henry (JKHY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,752 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 37,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 700 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 288,305 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.11% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Burney Com reported 40,503 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested 0.14% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Tuttle Tactical, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,519 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 90,027 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 3,713 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 106,118 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 14,165 shares to 183,705 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 44,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 45.95 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 800 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 1.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 49,520 shares. Zevenbergen Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Peoples Svcs has invested 0.78% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 2,744 shares. Moreover, Art Ltd Liability Company has 0.85% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Weatherly Asset Management LP has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 5,235 were accumulated by Papp L Roy Associate. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Maple has 2.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tirschwell And Loewy accumulated 3.1% or 305,056 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt accumulated 3,456 shares. Town Country Bankshares Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company reported 36,040 shares.