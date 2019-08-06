Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $7.26 Million as Market Value Declined; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Decreased Its A T & T (T) Position by $57.14 Million; Stock Value Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 52,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 143,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, down from 195,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 607,938 shares traded or 60.85% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 1,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 121,266 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80B, down from 123,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 35.11M shares traded or 22.67% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc reported 119,387 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 106,725 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Tiaa Cref Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 148,459 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited holds 17,850 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 54,179 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cibc Ww reported 19,309 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 1,806 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 74,328 shares stake. Schroder Invest Grp Inc accumulated 166,462 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 0.21% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Holdg LP accumulated 26 shares. Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 107,600 shares to 863,028 shares, valued at $51.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 16,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 43.44 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 8.91 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 832,460 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,277 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock holds 0.13% or 27,530 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 54,579 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Invest Counsel owns 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,228 shares. 44,347 were reported by Smithfield Trust. Midas Corporation accumulated 82,500 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Com Inc has invested 0.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 2.50 million are owned by Axa. Cadence State Bank Na owns 47,275 shares. 72,640 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. 119,963 are owned by Private Na. Ssi Investment Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.52% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,253 shares to 6,472 shares, valued at $1.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 58 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,824 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).