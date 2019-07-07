Jack Henry & Assoc Com (JKHY) Position Has Raised by Dearborn Partners Llc; Moon Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Agco (AGCO) by $62.46 Million as Valuation Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (JKHY) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 7,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42M, up from 139,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.15. About 229,204 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 898 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 billion, down from 35,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $77.66. About 417,255 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,215 shares to 185,782 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,594 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400/Barra (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $122.85M for 12.13 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.05% EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 700 shares to 63,468 shares, valued at $822.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

