Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Lincoln National Has Cut Its Stake

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $162.87. About 592,001 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 52,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 143,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, down from 195,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 217,180 shares to 330,480 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 16,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $79.53 million for 34.51 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.