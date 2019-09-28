Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

We are contrasting Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 144 3.37 76.34M 3.66 38.20 Exela Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 26.70M -1.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 53,017,570.66% 21.5% 14.7% Exela Technologies Inc. 2,094,774,831.32% 127.3% -10.2%

Volatility and Risk

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Exela Technologies Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Exela Technologies Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Exela Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s upside potential is 1.59% at a $146 consensus price target. Competitively Exela Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 346.43%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Exela Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.2% of Exela Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Exela Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42% Exela Technologies Inc. 8.16% 26.79% -18.96% -26.39% -48.04% -31.88%

For the past year Jack Henry & Associates Inc. had bullish trend while Exela Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats Exela Technologies Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.