Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Both Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 137 6.66 N/A 3.66 38.20 Ebix Inc. 50 2.07 N/A 3.02 15.22

Table 1 demonstrates Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Ebix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ebix Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7% Ebix Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.2%

Risk & Volatility

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ebix Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ebix Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Ebix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Ebix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ebix Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.64% and an $147.5 consensus target price. Ebix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.5 consensus target price and a 117.80% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ebix Inc. seems more appealing than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Ebix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 78.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.9% of Ebix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42% Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15%

For the past year Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has stronger performance than Ebix Inc.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats Ebix Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.