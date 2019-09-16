Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 139 7.20 N/A 3.66 38.20 Bandwidth Inc. 74 7.65 N/A 0.65 115.33

Demonstrates Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Bandwidth Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Jack Henry & Associates Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Bandwidth Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Bandwidth Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Bandwidth Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has an average price target of $146, and a 0.54% upside potential. Competitively Bandwidth Inc. has an average price target of $78.8, with potential upside of 13.22%. Based on the results given earlier, Bandwidth Inc. is looking more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 82% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares. Comparatively, Bandwidth Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42% Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82%

For the past year Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bandwidth Inc.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats Jack Henry & Associates Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.