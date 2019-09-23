Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

This is a contrast between Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 139 7.21 N/A 3.66 38.20 Amdocs Limited 60 2.21 N/A 2.61 24.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Amdocs Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Amdocs Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7% Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.91 beta indicates that Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Amdocs Limited has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Amdocs Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Amdocs Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and Amdocs Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Amdocs Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has a 0.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $146. Competitively the average target price of Amdocs Limited is $75, which is potential 13.83% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Amdocs Limited is looking more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Amdocs Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of Amdocs Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42% Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24%

For the past year Jack Henry & Associates Inc. was more bullish than Amdocs Limited.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats Amdocs Limited on 10 of the 11 factors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.