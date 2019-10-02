Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Comparison side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 144 3.35 76.34M 3.66 38.20 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 38 6.57 83.81M 0.41 89.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The Descartes Systems Group Inc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 52,848,736.59% 21.5% 14.7% The Descartes Systems Group Inc 223,493,333.33% 6% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Descartes Systems Group Inc on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival The Descartes Systems Group Inc is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 0 2 3.00

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has a 1.00% upside potential and an average target price of $146. Competitively the consensus target price of The Descartes Systems Group Inc is $44.5, which is potential 14.54% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, The Descartes Systems Group Inc is looking more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares and 69.2% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, The Descartes Systems Group Inc has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42% The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19%

For the past year Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has weaker performance than The Descartes Systems Group Inc

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats on 9 of the 15 factors Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.