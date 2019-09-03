Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has 93.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.50% 14.70% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. N/A 138 38.20 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.61 2.92 2.64

$145 is the average price target of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., with a potential upside of 0.30%. The potential upside of the competitors is 32.41%. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s competitors have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s competitors are 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.