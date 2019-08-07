Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Analysts See $0.77 EPS; The Boeing Company (BA) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $0.77 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. JKHY’s profit would be $59.45M giving it 43.93 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 66,435 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, July 25. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 14. Landesbank maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. See The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Peer Perform Old Target: $404.0000 New Target: $393.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $370.0000 New Target: $395.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $500.0000 New Target: $480.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $390.0000 New Target: $370.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $470 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

The stock decreased 1.32% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $328.05. About 2.07M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $184.60 billion. It operates in five divisions: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. It has a 37.61 P/E ratio. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold The Boeing Company shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management Corp reported 0.45% stake. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 3,263 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1,445 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,702 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% or 261,138 shares. Windsor Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 696 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.72% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 662,146 shares. Greystone Managed Invests stated it has 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Cypress Cap Group Inc has 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,539 shares. Moreover, Asset Management One has 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Perella Weinberg Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has 935 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 9,856 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Management Lc holds 0.03% or 3,490 shares in its portfolio. 4,680 were reported by Smithfield.

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack Henry & Associates had 4 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Sunday, March 3 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability owns 8,390 shares. Bard Incorporated reported 7,800 shares. Bowen Hanes And Co owns 200,000 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Hikari Tsushin Inc has 6,900 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 682,418 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 15,727 shares. 1.24 million are held by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Legacy Private Company owns 0.09% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 5,760 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.01% or 342 shares. 3,913 are held by Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 6,544 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 15,738 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa reported 0.14% stake. 7,656 are owned by Penobscot Mgmt.

