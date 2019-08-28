Jack Henry & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Scout Investments Has Raised Stake; As Systemax (SYX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc (JKHY) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 44,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 147,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.49M, up from 103,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Assoc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 465,630 shares traded or 21.41% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 821.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 192,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 215,476 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 23,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 33,656 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY) by 14,716 shares to 99,743 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 5,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,479 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Investment Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 100,400 shares. Boston Advsrs accumulated 2,246 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5,933 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 17,629 are owned by Norinchukin National Bank The. Amalgamated Bank owns 18,603 shares. Hollencrest Management owns 4,247 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 1,583 shares. Signaturefd owns 883 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 2,948 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 34,079 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 31 shares. Jane Street invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moody Commercial Bank Division owns 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 33 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 4,100 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Company has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services by 131,356 shares to 116,461 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 89,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hingham Institution For Saving (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,749 shares. Goodhaven Capital Management Limited Company owns 216,814 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 15,874 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 30,306 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 1.15M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc owns 22,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny reported 156,293 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Prelude Lc has 1,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Thomas W reported 75,000 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) or 18,719 shares. 2.11 million are owned by Prescott General. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) or 23,400 shares.

