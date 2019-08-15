Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Share Price Declined While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Stock Rose, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 52,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 143,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, down from 195,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $141.94. About 673,519 shares traded or 86.80% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 3,420 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99B market cap company. It closed at $163.63 lastly. It is down 2.94% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45 million for 14.35 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 46.08 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.