Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Holding Has Increased by Oakbrook Investments Llc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position by $4.26 Million

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 98.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 8,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 269,381 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 77,386 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.81M, down from 79,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 363,288 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 7,656 shares. Fil owns 11 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Wesbanco Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 5,264 are held by Fincl Counselors. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 786 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Vanguard reported 9.19M shares. Spectrum Management Group Incorporated holds 400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 337,508 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Citigroup holds 92,611 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 17,850 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2,250 shares to 23,080 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,890 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.04% or 498 shares. Advisory invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cutter Brokerage invested in 1,242 shares. Moreover, Barton Investment Mgmt has 13.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 0.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Illinois-based Brookstone Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lincoln Lc owns 4,582 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,669 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 915,144 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Lc reported 915 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 29,126 shares. Nadler Group Inc Inc holds 0.93% or 1,647 shares in its portfolio. 12,820 were reported by Parsons Capital Ri. 348 are owned by Guild Management Inc. Archon Ptnrs Lc has 13,983 shares for 5.25% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.