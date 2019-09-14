Jack Henry Ans Associates (JKHY) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined; As Intl Fcstone (INTL) Stock Price Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Has Raised Its Holding by $2.21 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry Ans Associates Inc (JKHY) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.92 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry Ans Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.21. About 206,822 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 56,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.39 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 108,531 shares traded or 74.03% up from the average. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 286,052 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $66.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 212,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,137 shares, and cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold INTL shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.92 million shares or 0.19% more from 12.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 1,181 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Kokino Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.8% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Punch & Associate Investment Management invested in 601,740 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 6,839 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Co invested in 44,399 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 1,720 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 24,924 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Aqr Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 25,179 shares. Mason Street Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 5,363 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Ltd reported 55,490 shares. 14,830 are owned by Comerica Retail Bank. Nuveen Asset accumulated 140,582 shares.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $82.19M for 34.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 166,129 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $297.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 10,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Property Reit Trust Reit (NYSE:LPT).