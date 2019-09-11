Jack Henry And Associates (JKHY) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry And Associates Inc (JKHY) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 17,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 48,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 66,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry And Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 36,554 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 43,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 5.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 21 shares. Paloma Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Capital International Inc Ca reported 2,280 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 19,309 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Korea holds 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 84,946 shares. Shell Asset holds 34,629 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.7% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Boston Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,246 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 2,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company owns 363,288 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 840 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 1,583 shares in its portfolio.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Power And Utilities (AQUNF) by 230,217 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $30.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 38,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $79.45M for 34.18 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,802 shares to 27,424 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir Corporation reported 7.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsm Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.83M shares. Moreover, Janney Capital Ltd Company has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 38.41 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,001 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corp stated it has 932,950 shares or 4.44% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap stated it has 3.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Gm Advisory Group has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspiriant Limited Liability reported 50,914 shares. Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 39,408 shares. 152,018 are owned by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Marvin & Palmer Inc accumulated 57,867 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 335,433 shares. Chilton Ltd has 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 288,811 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp.