Jabodon Pt Company Upped Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $1.80 Million; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder L & S Advisors Has Upped Holding by $1.77 Million as Market Value Rose

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 6,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,993 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 10,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $285.67. About 487,283 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. The insider SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $11.76M.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 20,067 shares to 76,500 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,430 shares to 7,147 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,780 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).