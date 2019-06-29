Jabodon Pt Company Stake in Trinity Inds (TRN) Cut as Stock Price Declined; Aew Capital Management LP Holding in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Raised by $41.86 Million

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 3.22M shares traded or 168.66% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – JEREMY PAUL EGERTON HOBBINS WILL RESIGN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 14/03/2018 – Woodridge: Trinity Irish Dancers to Perform on St. Patrick’s Day!; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SUN WEIYING WILL BE RE-DESIGNATED FROM NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 21/05/2018 – Faith, Fashion And a Trinity Of Viewpoints; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for the Planned Spin-off; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 2.83M shares traded or 310.50% up from the average. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35M for 18.53 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 23,973 shares. Nine Masts holds 0.05% or 7,360 shares in its portfolio. Sasco Capital Ct invested in 0.05% or 22,240 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc accumulated 589,928 shares. 125 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. 80,740 were reported by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. Emory University owns 75,769 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,982 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 21,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.12% or 30,000 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Metropolitan Life Communications Ny holds 0.02% or 42,159 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 453,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Lc owns 625 shares. 592,143 are owned by Tctc Holdg.

Since December 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity. Shares for $25,012 were bought by BUDORICK STEPHEN E on Monday, December 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 65 were accumulated by Dubuque Natl Bank. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 27,554 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0% or 540 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company reported 130,115 shares stake. V3 Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 806,650 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Llc accumulated 22,004 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 735,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1.53M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 555,494 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 8,893 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street invested in 5.01 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 656,188 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ing Groep Nv reported 16,897 shares stake.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 219,500 shares to 4.87M shares, valued at $152.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 648,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (NASDAQ:EQIX).