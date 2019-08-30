Jabodon Pt Company Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Raised by $1.80 Million; Meeder Asset Management Holding in New Residential Investment (NRZ) Has Trimmed by $3.03 Million as Market Value Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 189,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 201,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 3.23M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 7.51M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew had bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 57,996 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Da Davidson Company owns 18,950 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Mngmt Lc Delaware has invested 0.15% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Virtu Fincl Llc holds 0.04% or 37,035 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Co reported 4.90 million shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 416,139 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0.17% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 1.12M shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 132,347 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 381,095 shares. Bailard reported 17,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 624,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 1.02 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 7,580 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 30,580 shares to 34,497 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 6,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A had bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367 on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Guardian Company has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 900 shares. Cap Invest Counsel holds 10,908 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 29,495 shares. Torray Limited Liability has invested 1.94% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 11,783 shares in its portfolio. Addenda Cap owns 93,365 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Lpl Lc invested in 0.02% or 204,253 shares. 478,459 are owned by Clarkston Partners Llc. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,006 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 261,513 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 51,865 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 281,417 shares.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,277 shares to 977 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.