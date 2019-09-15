Jabodon Pt Company Raised Position in Citigroup (C) by $719,670 as Stock Value Rose; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM)

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 69,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.09M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 40,701 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 30,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt has 634 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt Co stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northside Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.52% or 18,910 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,640 shares. Argi Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,975 shares stake. Capital Advisors Inc Ok holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 282,548 shares. Chevy Chase Holding holds 0.89% or 3.05M shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited owns 555,708 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 200,982 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 108,624 were reported by Eagle Asset. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 8,682 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 715,710 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9,375 shares to 925 shares, valued at $109,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

