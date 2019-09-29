Jabodon Pt Company Raised By $594,045 Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position; Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake

Jabodon Pt Company increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 29.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jabodon Pt Company acquired 13,815 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Jabodon Pt Company holds 60,267 shares with $2.64M value, up from 46,452 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $70.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 7.51 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/04/2018 – Morgan Properties Acquires a “B-Piece” on $1.3 Billion K-Series Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Holds 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 14/05/2018 – BILL FRAUENHOFER TO JOIN MORGAN STANLEY IN MENLO PARK, CA; 23/04/2018 – PdvWireless: Vice Chmn Morgan O’Brien to Succeed John Pescatore as CEO; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley doubles a program for women entrepreneurs; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 electric car and its production issues; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 83.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 4,174 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 850 shares with $234,000 value, down from 5,024 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $23.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $272.48. About 226,194 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 15,842 shares to 39,515 valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJJ) stake by 2,410 shares and now owns 9,560 shares. Ishares Tr (IWV) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity. Kingsley Lawrence D bought $99,904 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 935 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 1,070 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 1,319 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Fayez Sarofim & Commerce invested in 1,942 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com holds 2,095 shares. Wendell David Assocs owns 27,780 shares. 5,808 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Management L P. Mariner Ltd holds 777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.56% or 34,385 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.95% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 7,931 shares. Asset Management One Communications Ltd reported 63,445 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. IDEXX Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $281.25’s average target is 3.22% above currents $272.48 stock price. IDEXX Laboratories had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) rating on Friday, August 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $29300 target.

