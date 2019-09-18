Jabodon Pt Company Position in Trinity Inds (TRN) Upped as Stock Price Declined; Caymus Capital Partners LP Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Has Boosted by $16.29 Million

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 65.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 50,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 126,868 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 629,627 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 15/05/2018 – TRINITY SAYS 30M UNITS IN IPO PRICED AT $10 EACH; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 11/04/2018 – UK’S CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s acquisition of Express sent to Ofcom; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10; 08/03/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 127.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 276,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 493,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.26M, up from 217,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Ltd Liability Corp holds 186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2.43 million shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 728,194 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Ct holds 1.01 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. 500 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Moors Cabot reported 22,363 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Service has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 22,880 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 126,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 211,865 shares stake. Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% or 21,742 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 22,660 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bridges Management owns 14,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 0% or 10,245 shares.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

