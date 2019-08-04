Jabodon Pt Company Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Boosted by $1.80 Million as Share Price Declined; Eagle Materials (EXP) Holder Skylands Capital Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 40,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 124,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, down from 165,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 401,170 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 8.68 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 41,050 shares to 163,575 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 260,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 0% or 118 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 23,900 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 34,679 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 2,700 shares. Knott David M holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 228 shares. Frontier Limited Com owns 0.16% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 270,428 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Westpac Banking Corp reported 105,429 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 26,801 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 19,502 are held by Zacks Management. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 9,846 shares.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,277 shares to 977 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

