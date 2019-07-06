Jabodon Pt Company Lowered Its Position in Trinity Inds (TRN) as Market Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Holder Capital World Investors Boosted Stake

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 636,274 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Revenue Falls; IMI Trading in Line With Views; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.20 TO $1.40 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INTRODUCES SPIN-OFF CO. NAME OF ARCOSA,,:; 21/05/2018 – Faith, Fashion And a Trinity Of Viewpoints; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for the Planned Spin-off; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – JEREMY PAUL EGERTON HOBBINS WILL RESIGN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 23/04/2018 – BRITISH MEDIA MINISTER SAYS MINDED TO ISSUE A PUBLIC INTERVENTION NOTICE ON TRINITY MIRROR’S TNI.L ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN & SHELL ASSETS

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20.90 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30B, up from 20.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 686,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 11,342 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 26,084 shares. 879,893 were reported by Harris L P. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc owns 16,869 shares. Smithfield accumulated 95 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). City Com reported 167 shares. Aperio Group stated it has 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Comerica Savings Bank owns 90,414 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 17,676 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc accumulated 0% or 28,933 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35M for 18.11 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc B Adr by 6.49M shares to 50.51 million shares, valued at $3.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 608,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Com owns 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,153 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt Inc owns 60,825 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Glacier Peak Ltd Com owns 16,000 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.56% or 1.00M shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Inc stated it has 172 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Community has 2.75% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 358,303 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 19,629 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brave Warrior Advisors Limited Liability holds 4.43% or 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Tegean Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 8.88% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 210,000 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 4.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 823,843 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Company owns 36,623 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Carret Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.78% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 77,342 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 767,661 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.