Jabodon Pt Company Lifted The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $1.80 Million; As Extended Stay Amer Shs 1 C (STAY) Share Value Declined, Reinhart Partners Boosted by $1.22 Million Its Position

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc Shs 1 C (STAY) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 71,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 304,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, up from 232,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc Shs 1 C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 2.88 million shares traded or 47.54% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 9.46 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 170 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Hldg holds 0% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 31,891 shares. Ci Investments Inc reported 474,655 shares. 38 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards &. M&T State Bank Corporation holds 1.27 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 596,450 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 46,134 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 325 shares. Aew Capital Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.84M shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Dubuque Bancorp And has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 545,584 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Airline Stocks to Buy on A4A’s Rosy Labor Day Projection – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The right Brexit is still no Brexit – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Five Stocks to Watch for the Coming Week (ATVI, DBX, DIS, LYFT, ROKU) – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P Stays Above 3,000 as Market Pulls Back – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Extended Stay America Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,669 shares to 356,230 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 46,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,034 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,451 were reported by Arrow. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Financial Corp In holds 17,639 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Fairview Cap Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 13,983 shares. 5,227 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advisors. Natixis holds 0.09% or 350,356 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.09% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 6.74 million shares. California-based Ashfield Prns Limited Com has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Evermay Wealth Limited Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bartlett And Co Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 52,900 shares. Primecap Ca has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Glenmede Communication Na owns 418,338 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 15,342 shares.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schwab loses two bulls (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 19,650 shares to 302,350 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.